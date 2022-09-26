B.C. radiologists warn of possible 'tsunami of cancer cases' due to delayed medical imaging
A letter sent to B.C.'s health minister from a society of radiologists is warning the province could see a "tsunami of cancer cases" if a delay in medical imaging isn't addressed.
The letter, shared with CTV News Vancouver and dated Sept. 26, said "hundreds of thousands of patients" are waiting for medical imaging.
"We know that timely access to medical imaging saves lives and helps prevent disease progression," the letter from the B.C. Radiological Society to Adrian Dix said.
"Delays in medical imaging cause delays in diagnoses, specialist referrals, surgeries, medical treatments, cancer care and more."
The letter echoed concerns brought up in another message addressed to Dix last week, which estimated one million patients are waiting to see specialists in the province.
"We see the decline in specialist care first hand every day and we are exhausted and demoralized; it is soul-destroying to be unable to provide the specialty care that B.C. patients need and deserve," that letter, signed by more than 200 specialist doctors, said.
B.C.'s Health Ministry acknowledged the letter sent by specialists last week and issued a statement.
"We want to reassure people that we will always meet with doctors when they have concerns or suggestions on how to improve services," a comment from a spokesperson sent to CTV News Vancouver said.
The statement went on to say that "all doctors, including specialists, have avenues to have their concerns addressed, through Doctors of BC who represent them in talks with government."
The society of radiologists urged Dix to address four key areas, including training more medical imaging technologists, upgrading equipment, and reducing wait times for breast imaging. It also expressed an urgent need for emergency funding for community imaging clinics, similar to funding announced for primary-care providers last month.
"As with family physician clinics, CICs are experiencing rapidly increasing costs due to inflation. Several of these clinics are at risk of closing or reducing services due to increased costs," the letter said.
"If this were to occur, it would have a catastrophic impact on medical imaging wait times. All of those imaging studies would then fall to acute care facilities, which are already overwhelmed."
The B.C.'s Radiological Society it's "more than willing to collaborate with (the health minister) to develop specific solutions for remaining issues," but said work to address funding issues in CICs "needs to start now."
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Port aux Basques woman shares her survival story after being swept up in Fiona storm surge
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
Canada to sanction Iran's 'so-called morality police,' Trudeau says
Canada will be imposing new sanctions on Iran as a result of a continuing violent crackdown on protesters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
A young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday, in an unusually bold attack reflecting resistance to the Russian leadership's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to wage war on Ukraine.
'Pig butchering' a global human trafficking scam
Experts are warning Canadians of a so-called “pig butchering” scam that involves victims of human trafficking sending seemingly harmless wrong-number text messages designed to lure people into handing over their life savings.
How to make your money go further amid inflation and a falling loonie
Along with a high inflation rate, Canadians are also contending with a loonie that's dropping in value. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew explains the impact this will have on your personal finances, and tips to make your money go further.
PM Trudeau to visit regions impacted by Fiona 'soon', NDP request emergency debate
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will be visiting the regions in Atlantic Canada impacted by Fiona 'as soon as possible this week.' And, as MPs head back into the House of Commons for the first time after this weekend's storm, the NDP are requesting an emergency debate to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada.'
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria woman sentenced to 5.5 years for luring, sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy
A Greater Victoria woman has been sentenced to five and a half years behind bars for luring and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in April 2020, when "Ms. P." and her friend encountered a group of boys from their neighbourhood who asked the women to provide them with alcohol in exchange for some cannabis.
-
-
Man escapes uninjured as fire destroys home near Courtenay, B.C.
One man escaped a fire that destroyed his home north of Courtenay, B.C., early Monday morning. Fire Chief Kurt MacDonald says the blaze was called in at 2:30 a.m. on Langlois Road. The fire had consumed much of the home before firefighters arrived.
Calgary
-
Information of 145K Calgary Parking Authority customers exposed in 2021 cyber breach
The data that was accessible included names, emails, usernames, licence plates, and residential addresses – was secured within 20 minutes of them becoming aware of the breach.
-
Alberta promises 'significant' announcement on challenging federal firearms ban
A provincial update scheduled for Monday afternoon promises to contain a 'significant announcement' on Alberta's approach to the federal firearms ban.
-
Calgary's Silver Inn Restaurant to close down in October
An iconic Calgary restaurant known for inventing ginger beef will be shutting down after almost 50 years in operation.
Edmonton
-
Man armed himself with cutlery after he ran through Edmonton airport security: RCMP
Charges have now been laid after a man barged through security at the Edmonton International Airport on Saturday.
-
Chetamon Fire in Jasper National Park to be allowed to spread for ecological benefits
Parks Canada is ceasing firefighting efforts on part of Chetamon Wildfire in Jasper National Park for the ecological benefits.
-
Alberta promises 'significant' announcement on challenging federal firearms ban
A provincial update scheduled for Monday afternoon promises to contain a 'significant announcement' on Alberta's approach to the federal firearms ban.
Toronto
-
What people flying at Toronto Pearson need to know about the new travel rules
Travellers flying into Toronto Pearson International Airport will soon no longer need to show proof of vaccination or wear a face mask as of Oct. 1.
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens today. Here's how it works
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange opens to drivers Monday morning.
-
Great Wolf Lodge GM remembered as 'passionate leader' after sudden death this weekend
The general manager and vice president of Great Wolf Lodge is being remembered as a passionate leader after his sudden death this weekend.
Montreal
-
Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide
Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Caught on camera: QS candidate apologizes after video shows her removing PQ flyer from mailbox
A candidate for Quebec solidaire (QS) apologized Monday after videos surfaced online showing her removing a rival's flyer from a homeowner's mailbox while campaigning.
-
Montreal plastic bag ban to start Tuesday
Montreal's ban on plastic bags will apply to retail stores and restaurants, including those offering take-out and home delivery.
Winnipeg
-
'We are truly sorry': Leaders, health officials acknowledge Indigenous-specific racism in northern Manitoba's health-care system
Indigenous leaders and northern health officials in Manitoba say Indigenous people continue to face racism in the health-care system, and have signed a declaration committing to eliminate it.
-
Electric heating, opening up Portage and Main and Winnipeg's urban forest the focus on the campaign trail
Winnipeg is officially one month away from announcing its newest mayor. As time continues to dwindle down, some of the mayoral hopefuls were on the campaign trail telling Winnipeggers how they would help the city.
-
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Saskatoon
-
'Ridiculous': Saskatoon woman's family frustrated after man accused of killing her appears in court by phone
Robert James Thomas, charged with first-degree murder in the death of Megan Gallagher, made his first appearance in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday — and that's not sitting well with her family.
-
Tragedies unite Humboldt Broncos mom and James Smith Cree Nation artist
Celeste Leray-Leicht received many condolence gifts after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that claimed the life of her son, but it was a beaded green and yellow ribbon with a white heart that stood out.
-
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection: Voters head to polls
Voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection.
Regina
-
13-year-old girl charged following Regina high school lockdown: police
A 13-year-old girl is facing numerous weapons charges following an incident at a Regina high school last week.
-
Riders backup QB Jake Dolegala charged with impaired driving
Saskatchewan Roughriders backup quarterback Jake Dolegala has been charged with impaired driving, according to a statement from the team.
-
Tragedies unite Humboldt Broncos mom and James Smith Cree Nation artist
Celeste Leray-Leicht received many condolence gifts after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that claimed the life of her son, but it was a beaded green and yellow ribbon with a white heart that stood out.
Atlantic
-
Military deploys to N.S., P.E.I., N.L. to help with Fiona clean up
Hundreds of Canadian military personnel are deploying to communities in Atlantic Canada affected by post-tropical storm Fiona to assist with clean-up efforts, the commander of Joint Task Force Atlantic said in a news conference Monday.
-
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
-
Kalin's Call: Storm summary for record-setting Fiona
Environment Canada and the Canadian Hurricane Centre released their final information statement on Fiona Sunday evening.
London
-
Deceased identified in Sunday morning hit and run
OPP continue to investigate after a fatal hit-and-run claimed the life of a pedestrian early Sunday morning, and police have since identified the victim as a 65-year-old man from Hamilton.
-
$200,000 fraud in Perth County
A Perth County business has been defrauded out of $150,000 USD — approximately $206,000 CAD.
-
Vaccination clinics remain steady as COVID-19 travel restrictions fall
At the moment, the federal government announced it was dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions, a Woodstock, Ont. man was one of the first to roll up his sleeve to get a bivalent vaccine shot Monday. "I’m over 80, so I want to make sure I don’t end up in the hospital or worse,” stated Paul Steinburg.
Northern Ontario
-
Five people fined $55K for illegal moose hunt in northern Ontario
A 32-month investigation into illegal moose hunting near Temiskaming, Ont., has ended in convictions for five people, $44,000 in fines and $11,000 in victim surcharges.
-
Body of missing bike trail builder in the Sault has been found, police say
CTV News has learned a massive police search has ended for a 58-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning in Sault Ste. Marie after his body was found.
-
Timmins overpass encampment now enclosed with fence
Officials in Timmins are hoping that a fence will discourage vulnerable residents from gathering under the overpass on Algonquin Boulevard.
Kitchener
-
UW mourning former student killed in Pakistan
The University of Waterloo is mourning after former student Sara Inam was killed in Pakistan as a result of intimate partner violence, the university said in a media release.
-
Police investigating suspicious death in Wilmot Township
Waterloo regional police are investigating after an 88-year-old woman was found dead in Wilmot Township.
-
Bear spray discharged, thousands gather and calls for service double during U of G homecoming: Guelph police
The University of Guelph homecoming this past weekend saw thousands gather, calls for service double and at one point bear spray released into a crowd, according to the Guelph Police Service.