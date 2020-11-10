VANCOUVER -- The Independent Investigations Office is looking into a police incident near the B.C.-Alberta border that left a man and woman injured.

A release from the B.C. RCMP says officers in Cranbrook were called to a home on the 200 block of 16 Ave North for a firearms complaint just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 9. When Mounties arrived they saw a man and woman leave the residence and get into a vehicle.

A release said that “during the course of an attempt to arrest a male and female there was contact between police and civilian vehicles which culminated in the police discharging their weapons.”

It’s alleged the pair continued driving and hit a nearby tree, then fled on foot before being arrested with the help of a police dog.

After being arrested, the man said he was injured. They were both taken to hospital for treatment but have since been released and remain in police custody.

RCMP say they are investigating the firearms and driving offences, while the release said the IIO is looking into whether police actions are linked to the injuries of the man and woman.