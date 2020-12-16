VANCOUVER -- Many British Columbians live with chronic health conditions.

People that live with chronic health issues tend to only interact with their health care professional about five to ten hours a year.

This is often not enough to deal with the frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation that can occur.

Dr. Patrick McGowan envisioned the Self Management BC programs about 35 years ago.

The goal of the programs are to allow people to take charge of their own health.

Free health coaches are connected with individuals to educate them on how to deal with the daily challenges living with chronic conditions can bring.

Coaches connect with participants by phone once a week for thirty minutes over a period of three months.

Self Management BC also offers programs online and by mail to make them accessible for all.

These free programs provide skills and give greater confidence for people to improve their quality of life.