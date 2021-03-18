VANCOUVER -- Child care centres across the country saw a substantial drop in enrolment during the first year of the pandemic, including in major cities in B.C., according to a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, and high costs and unemployment rates were both factors in the decline.

The centre conducted a phone survey last fall between Sept. 22 and Nov. 13, as part of an annual look at child care fees for children aged five and under in regulated centres or home daycares. Last year, questions were also asked related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey found enrolment in Richmond child care had dropped 32 per cent from February 2020. Surrey saw a 23 per cent decline. Burnaby’s enrolment fell by 20 per cent, and Vancouver’s by 13 per cent, according to the report.

Report co-author David Macdonald said the overall enrolment drops were among the more concerning findings of the survey.

“It’s very concerning and very difficult for centres and homes that rely on parental fees for funding to continue to operate,” he said. “They’re at risk of closure but they’re also at risk of losing staff. You lay off staff because you don’t have the kids, and then potentially in September when people are vaccinated and are hopefully going back to work, people need to put kids in daycare so they can go back to work, but those spaces aren’t there.”

Macdonald said the reduction appears to be primarily related to two factors: unemployment rates, and the cost.

“The higher the fees, the more likely it is that we’re going to see a decline in enrolment,” he said. “Because it’s probably harder for parents who have constrained budgets to continue to send kids to daycares.”

Across the country, the centre found there were at least 10 per cent fewer children in child care in fall 2020 compared to February in every city they surveyed outside of Quebec, and 27 out of 37 cities showed drops of 20 per cent or more.

While the centre said Toronto continues to be the least affordable city for child care in Canada, some B.C. cities also saw fee increases between 2019 and 2020.

Macdonald said despite the province’s fee-reduction program, child care fees in Surrey and Richmond jumped by eight per cent, equating to an increase of between $60 to $73 a month. Kelowna’s fees increased by seven per cent, and Burnaby’s increased by two per cent. Vancouver’s costs dropped by two per cent, a reduction of $19 a month.

“Fee increases of particular concern in British Columbia were in Richmond and Surrey, as well Kelowna, although the fees started lower in Kelowna,” Macdonald said. “Richmond and Surrey have a higher concentration particularly of for-profit centres, versus non-profit centres, whereas the opposite is true in Vancouver.”

Macdonald said the federal government and some provincial governments are “very interested” in child care as a part of the overall economic recovery from the pandemic, but “there needs to be a sector to build on there."

“Irrespective of the reason for why parents aren’t sending their kids to daycare…if these spaces are lost, not temporarily, but permanently, it becomes very difficult, particularly in places where big losses are seen like Richmond, to rapidly restart their economies when parents start scrambling to get daycare if they get a new job and they can’t find it.”

Here are the survey’s findings on median fees in 2020 for childcare in some Metro Vancouver cities:

Infant/Toddler median monthly fees:

Vancouver - $1,165

Richmond - $1,300

Surrey - $1,050

Burnaby - $1,000

Preschool Age median monthly fees:

Vancouver - $935

Richmond - $1,028

Surrey - $917

Burnaby - $870

The centre said the survey data in the report represents a sample of 53 per cent of regulated full-time care centres and regulated family child care in Canada.

