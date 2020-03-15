VANCOUVER -- Two more B.C. ski hills are closing because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, following Whistler Blackcomb's announcement on Saturday that it would suspend operations for a week.

SilverStar Mountain Resort in the Okanagan will close between March 15 and 22, while Cypress Mountain Resort is open Sunday until 4 p.m., but then will be closed until further notice.

"Suspending our operations is a necessary step for us to take in support of efforts to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19,” said Ken Derpak, the managing director of Silver Star. “This is an unusual and dynamic situation, however, we continue to believe outdoor mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, which is what made this a difficult decision, but the correct decision for now.”

Cypress Mountain says it anticipates many customers will be calling the ski hill over the next few days, and are asking for patience as staff attempt to respond.

The parking lot was packed and lift lines long Sunday afternoon as people flocked to the mountain to get in one last day of skiing or snowboarding before the closure.

“We were only able to go twice this year, so it is kind of a bummer,” said snowboarder Laura Forseille. “But it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

The announcement comes just a day before spring break programming on the mountain was scheduled to begin, leaving some parents wondering what they’re going to do with their children this week.

“That’s a good question. We’ve got kids so I guess lots of play dates and maybe hit up the PlayStation,” said parent Aly Sidi.

SilverStar said it has modified its cancellation policies and its customer service team will be in contact with guests to cancel or change reservation.

The cancellations follow Whistler Blackcomb's decision to suspend operations for the first week of spring break.

In a statement, Grouse Mountain said it plans to stay open during spring break but added it will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.

The resort will be running its tram at 50 per cent capacity, removing indoor tables in two of its cafes, and suspending rentals of ski clothing.

Citing the Public Health Agency of Canada’s assertion that the risk associated with COVID-19 remains low, Mount Seymour also said it will stay open.

“Our team have introduced a number of new work, hygiene and enhanced cleaning practices, as well social-distancing measures, to ensure the health and well-being of our guests and staff,” the resort said in a Facebook post, adding that it will continue to follow instructions from health authorities.