Cycle, walk, cheer, laugh, learn, stretch: 6 ways to have fun in Vancouver this weekend

June—a month commonly referred to as “June-unary” in Vancouver, due to historically wet weather—is starting off on a sunny note this year. Six months into 2023, here are six events to check out in B.C.’s Lower Mainland this weekend, when nothing but sunny skies are in the forecast.

CYCLE TO CELEBRATION STATIONS

HUB cycling, a non-profit organization with a mission to “get more people cycling more often” plans to wrap-up the end of its annual “Go by Bike Week” with a community event at Trout Lake Park this Saturday.

Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., cycling enthusiasts and newbies alike are invited to a picnic-style gathering, and HUB is encouraging people to pick up snacks from the Trout Lake Farmers Market.

Attendees don’t have to RSVP for the event, which multiple local organizations are taking part of.

The ride-share company Modo will be giving away free bike lights and branded tote bags, and OHM E-bikes will be available for free test rides.

Representatives from the Vancouver Public Library, the anti-bike theft initiative Project 529, TransLink and the BC Lung Foundations will be at the event.

Free 10-minute bike maintenance will also be provided to those interested.

On Sunday, cyclists can ride to 1757 West 4th Ave. to check out the last community station of the springtime event, where the local clothing brand DUER will be giving out free snacks and water, as well as raffling off gift cards.

WALK TO END BRAIN CANCER

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Brain Tumour Walk is returning to Burnaby’s Swanguard Stadium as a hybrid event on Saturday.

All walks—virtual or in person—are under five kilometres long, and participants can register online or at the event, starting at 8: 30 a.m.

The actual walking will kick off at 10 a.m.

It’s free to register and no fundraising minimum is required.

However, since it is a cashless event, any donations must be made online, through cheques or by credit card.

“Together with individuals, family teams, health care teams, research teams, and corporate teams, we can change the lives of thousands of Canadians living with a brain tumour,” organizers wrote online.

The event is happening nationwide, and the fundraising goal this year is $1.65 million.

CHEER FOR YOUR LOCAL ROLLER DERBY TEAM

The East Van Crows and West End Rainbows will go head to head—or rather, wheels to wheels—at a roller derby bout taking place at Rolla Skate Club on Saturday night.

“Expect performances, raucous cheering, and a good time with friends,” the Facebook event page reads.

The good times will get rolling at 7 p.m., and three ticket options are available.

Attendees can come for an early skate and spectate from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for $28.77.

Spectator-only tickets cost $26.61 and are valid between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

For $40,62, you can see the roller derby bout and stay for the after party. A beer garden will be open all night, for those of legal drinking age.

FIND THE HUMOUR IN CROSSWORDS

While watching someone solve a crossword may not sound like a fun Saturday night, the Rio Theatre on Commercial Drive is hosting a puzzling show that promises more than laughs.

L.A.-based comedian Zach Sherwin will be hosting The Crossword Show, a comedy performance that brings a panel of entertainers together to solve a crossword in front of a live audience.

The puzzle will be displayed on the big screen to allow the crowd to follow along, and each time a clue is deciphered, the host “launches the show down a rabbit hole,” according to the event page.

“You’ll laugh. You’ll be dazzled by the connection between the puzzle’s words and themes. You’ll even leave feeling like you learned something,” reads the online description.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchase online or at the door for $35.00.

BRING YOUR YOGA MAT TO THE BEACH

On a grassy patch nestled between Kitsilano's yacht club and pool, an affordable yoga class will be happening Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Not only are people of all ages, body types and yoga abilities welcome, well-behaved, quiet dogs and infants are invited to join too.

“Outdoor Vinyasa flow class to strengthen your body and mind. Just bring your mat or a beach towel! Optional post-class plunge,” the Facebook event reads.

The class costs $10, which can be paid in cash or by e-transfer.

JOIN A THEATRICAL WALKING TOUR

This Sunday marks the start of Shipyard Pals Theatrical Walking Tours in North Vancouver.

Costumed, theatrical players will lead historic jaunts through the Shipyards district near Lonsdale Quay, putting a new spin on Second World War and shipbuilding lessons.

“Stories, songs and learning all rolled into one” organizers with the Museum of Archives of North Vancouver wrote online.

The tours are free and start at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. outside the Museum of North Vancouver at 115 West Esplanade.

They’ll be happening every Wednesday and Sunday until Sept. 27.