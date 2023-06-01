Cycle, walk, cheer, laugh, learn, stretch: 6 ways to have fun in Vancouver this weekend

L.A.-based comedian Zach Sherwin will be hosting The Crossword Show, a comedy performance that brings a panel of entertainers together to solve a crossword in front of a live audience, at the Rio Theatre in Vancouver on June 3, 2023. L.A.-based comedian Zach Sherwin will be hosting The Crossword Show, a comedy performance that brings a panel of entertainers together to solve a crossword in front of a live audience, at the Rio Theatre in Vancouver on June 3, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener