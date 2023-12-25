VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Cup of vomit' tossed at officer during busy Christmas Eve for Victoria police, chief says

    A Victoria police vehicle responds to an incident. (CTV News) A Victoria police vehicle responds to an incident. (CTV News)

    A suspect threw a "cup of vomit" at a Victoria police officer during a busy Christmas Eve for law enforcement, according to the city's police chief.

    The officer was trying to remove a passenger from a BC Transit bus when the vomit incident happened, Chief Const. Del Manak wrote on social media Sunday.

    Another officer was allegedly assaulted after responding to a report about a man who refused to leave a local store. Authorities also arrested a woman who was "trying to puncture" the tires of 20 cars, Manak said.

    "Silver lining, one officer returned to his patrol car parked downtown after a call and found a kind citizen had left a Tim Hortons gift card on his car," the chief wrote. "Good or bad, (Victoria police) are out on the streets keeping everyone safe and ensuring Santa's safe arrival."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    An Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general

    An Israeli airstrike Monday in a Damascus neighborhood killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Iranian state media said. Iranian officials and allied militant groups in the region vowed revenge for the killing but did not immediately launch any retaliatory strike.

    Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted by failed Christmas swatting attempt

    Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was the target of a swatting attempt at her Georgia residence on Christmas morning, the congresswoman and local police said, marking the latest instance of someone calling in a fake emergency to draw armed officers to her home.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News