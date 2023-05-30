CTV News Vancouver wins prestigious journalism award

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

151 homes damaged in Halifax-area wildfire

A wildfire in northwest Halifax has damaged more than 200 structures, 151 of which are homes, the municipality’s executive director of public safety said Tuesday at a news conference.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener