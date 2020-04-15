As CTV News Vancouver continues delivering daily coverage of the COVID-19 crisis, the station has been honoured with six prestigious journalism awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Because physical distancing requirements prevented the association from hosting its annual awards ceremony, the winners were announced online Wednesday.

CTV News Vancouver received some of the top honours, including the award for B.C.'s best large-market television newscast for CTV News at Six.

"Now more than ever, quality, trustworthy journalism is so important in our society," said news director Les Staff. "I am very proud to see the CTV News Vancouver team and our journalism recognized by the RTDNA. I know our viewers and readers have choices and, just like the RTDNA, they have chosen CTV News Vancouver. Thank you!"

Judges singled out the station's coverage of the disruptive snowstorm that hit the Lower Mainland in early February 2019, which earned CTV awards for breaking news and technical excellence.

The station also received the RTDNA award for multiplatform investigation for anchor Scott Roberts' coverage of a major sexual harassment scandal inside the Vancouver Police Department.

Michele Brunoro's powerful blog The 3,800 Club, which chronicled her fight against breast cancer, was named the best digital commentary in the province. Mike McCardell also won the award for best television commentary – an honour he's received many times before – for a segment of The Last Word that aired ahead of Remembrance Day.

In addition, judges chose CTV News Vancouver Island for the best small- or medium-market TV newscast.