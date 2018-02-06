The BC SPCA is hoping the public will help it raise money to cover costs of care for a dog brought in weighing about half of what he should.

Tank, a 2.5-year-old boxer, was brought in to the Vancouver branch grossly underweight and constantly shivering. The dog had a body condition score – a calculation based on criteria including how much excess fat and muscle are under the skin – of only one out of nine.

"He's skin and bones," branch manager Jodi Dunlop said in a statement.

"He struggles to get comfortable because he's lying on his bones, which causes him pain."

Tank also has pressure sores on his body and a foreign object lodged in his intestines which will need to be surgically removed, the SPCA said.

There is an ongoing cruelty investigation, but the costs of the case, his treatment and recovery are expected to be about $9,000.

The SPCA is asking for the public's help to pay off Tank's tab. The non-profit relies primarily on public donations to help animals across the province.

Despite Tank's rough start, Dunlop said the dog is still affectionate and eager to please the humans in his life.

"It's hard not to fall in love with this guy," she said, adding that Tank will be up for adoption when he's recovered.

"We just want him to have a second chance at a happy, healthy life in a loving, forever home."

Donations to the BC SPCA can be made online or in person at 1205 East 7th Ave. in Vancouver.