VANCOUVER -- Crown is only seeking a single additional day in jail for a Coquitlam minor hockey and baseball coach convicted of two counts of voyeurism for photographing young boys in change rooms.

Randy Downes spent three decades coaching kids in the Tri-Cities before an alert Canada Customs officer spotted the photos on his laptop during a search at the border as Downes returned from a shopping trip to Bellingham, Wash., in early 2016.

That sparked an RCMP investigation. During a search of Downes' home, Mounties found 38 pictures of two different boys — many focused on their underpants and bare torsos as they changed.

Both boys testified they didn’t know the pictures were being taken.

In the years since he was initially charged, Downes has spent more than 200 days in jail for allegedly breaching his bail conditions by showing up at arenas and parks.

Because of the time already served, Crown is only seeking a sentence of one day in jail plus three years probation with strict conditions.

Defence lawyer Glen Orris is asking for a suspended sentence and a conditional discharge — meaning if Downes abides by certain conditions during a period of probation, he would not have a criminal conviction.

In that scenario, he could potentially one day return to coaching youth.

Justice Heather MacNaughton said she will take time to consider both arguments before announcing a sentencing decision.