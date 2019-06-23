

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





Crews are responding to a wildfire on the Sea to Sky Highway that was first reported Sunday morning.

BC Wildfire Service spokeswoman Donna MacPherson told CTV News Vancouver the fire had grown to 3 hectares, though estimates of its size are difficult because of the shape of the terrain.

"The fire is basically burning on a cliff face," she said.

That makes it difficult for crews to determine exactly where the smoke is coming from and decide how to attack it.

Some 27 people from the wildfire service are battling the blaze, MacPherson said, and Metro Vancouver Regional District Emergency Services tweeted that a total of 50 firefighters from several districts were involved in the effort:

The fire is being attacked by 5 fixed wing aircraft, 3 helicopters and 50 firefighters from B.C. Wildfire, Lions Bay and Wst Vanouver FDs, houses along Howe Sound are not at risk at this time. https://t.co/RCLOLliXi2 — MVRD Emergency Services (@metrovanemerg) June 23, 2019

The wildfire service does not believe any structures are currently at risk from the blaze. MacPherson said there are some structures located downhill from the fire, across the highway, but those are not considered at risk. The fire is currently spreading uphill, rather than down, she said.

Northbound lanes of the Sea to Sky Highway are closed, with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction. Traffic on the highway is moving slowly.

Videos posted on social media show significant smoke coming from trees right alongside the highway.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.