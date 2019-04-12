

CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating a violent head-on collision that destroyed a Toyota Corolla and left the driver seriously injured Friday morning in Surrey.

Authorities said the Corolla crashed with a Ford F-250 truck at the intersection of 144 Street and 104 Avenue at around 6 a.m.

The impact of the collision totaled the smaller vehicle, which was left with a crumpled hood and no roof.

The Toyota driver was taken to hospital with what Surry RCMP described as "serious, potentially life-altering injuries."

Drivers have been warned there will be road closures in the area as the RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team and Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services examines the scene.

The cause of the crash hasn't been determined.

Authorities asked anyone who might have witnessed the crash, has dash cam video from the area from Friday morning, or saw either the Corolla or F-250 prior to the accident, to come forward.