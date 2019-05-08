

CTV News Vancouver





Conservation officers say they have shot and killed a coyote after a three-year-old girl was attacked in White Rock this week.

According to Sgt. Todd Hunter, the incident took place at around 5 p.m. on Monday in the Centennial Park parking lot in the area of North Bluff Road and Oxford Street.

The details of the attack remain unclear, but Hunter said the child was not seriously injured.

"The child received superficial bite marks to the back of the legs and was promptly released following medical examination," he said, adding that conservation officers shot a coyote in the area that day, and remained on scene to make sure the park was safe on Tuesday.

While conservation officers do not believe there is a threat to the public in the area, those heading outdoors are reminded to keep dogs on a leash, supervise children and hike in groups.

Anyone who witnesses dangerous or unusual wildlife activity is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters, or RAPP, line at 1-877-952-7277.