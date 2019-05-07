

CTV News Vancouver





A black bear crashed a picnic outside a Coquitlam, B.C. home, getting close to a family and their dog.

The Monday afternoon encounter was captured on cellphone camera and posted to YouTube.

Burke Mountain resident Dave Jonsson told CTV News Vancouver it happened around 4 p.m. He said he'd been having a picnic with his family at the time.

He heard the cracking of branches right behind them, and stood up. He told his kids to get into the house as he looked for signs of what was making the sound.

"As for my dog, I was more scared for him than I was for myself. I run into bears all the time in Burke, but I never had my dog off-leash," he said.

Jonsson's video shows what happened next: the black bear emerged from a wooded area and looked around before walking toward the man.

The small dog walked toward the bear and took a look, then walked away. The bear also turned around and lumbered away.