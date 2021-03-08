VANCOUVER -- B.C. opened its phone lines Monday to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for some of the most elderly residents in the province.

But not long after call centres opened at 7 a.m., reports came in suggesting lines were jammed.

During a morning news conference, Health Minister Adrian Dix said about 1.7 million calls were received before 10 a.m.

As well, a website dedicated to booking appointments in the Fraser Health region appeared to not work for a few minutes.

Appointments are available to those 90 and older and Indigenous people who are 65 and older.

I have been calling since 7 am for my 91 year old mother only to be told to hang up over and over again. #islandhealth — adriana (@AdrianaPtemat) March 8, 2021

Well, calling Vancouver Coastal Health to secure a vaccination appointment for my 95yo grandmother-in-law is going about as unexpectedly heavy call volumes as one might expect.



If anyone at VCH wants to chat about queuing theory, hit me up. — Ryan McCuaig (@rgm) March 8, 2021

Well, I’ve tried 17 times in 12 minutes to call the @Fraserhealth line to book a #COVID-19 vaccination for a 97-year-old man in #Chilliwack.

No luck... — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) March 8, 2021

Always a treat dealing with the BC Gov't websites and phone boards. Smooth as sand paper. #Vaccine — Mike K (@MikeK_mode) March 8, 2021

