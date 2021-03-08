VANCOUVER -- B.C. opened its phone lines Monday to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for some of the most elderly residents in the province.

But not long after call centres opened at 7 a.m., reports came in suggesting lines were jammed.

During a morning news conference, Health Minister Adrian Dix said about 1.7 million calls were received before 10 a.m.

As well, a website dedicated to booking appointments in the Fraser Health region appeared to not work for a few minutes.

Appointments are available to those 90 and older and Indigenous people who are 65 and older.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 