VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials will be providing a COVID-19 update Thursday and are expected to share details on when British Columbians can expect to get their second vaccine dose.

In previous updates, Dr. Bonnie Henry has said those shots will be administered sooner than the four months that was initially promised.

The expedited timeline is due to a dramatic increase in our supply of vaccines.

However, Henry says the gap between doses is actually very important.

“There's some good data that has come out recently that’s shown that, especially in older people, extending that interval to three months meant they had a stronger immune response, a better immune response. So we want to make sure we're not giving it too soon,” Henry said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The provincial health officer says the first dose reduces community transmission, but the second offers better personal protection.

Just like in B.C.'s first round of mass vaccinations, those who are more likely to have severe illness will be prioritized.

Older people and those who are immunocompromised will be invited to book first and could hear in the coming days.

Meantime, there’s been concern about a shortage of the Moderna vaccine in B.C..

Henry says those who got that as their first dose can get Pfizer as their second if needed.

She revealed Tuesday that her team is waiting on data on what those who received AstraZeneca should do.

That information is expected early next week.

Health officials are reminding everyone to register through the province’s website so they will be notified as soon as they are eligible to book another appointment.