VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor will explain how COVID-19 is spreading in the province through a modelling update Thursday, shedding light on what the road ahead might look like.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will reveal the latest data during an afternoon briefing.

Henry's update will also include how many new positive COVID-19 tests were reported in the province since Tuesday. The update will cover a 48-hour period because health officials didn't give one on Remembrance Day.

While details haven't been given on what Henry's modelling update will include, one infectious disease modeller at Simon Fraser University predicts the latest health orders limiting gatherings will need to be extended if the province wants to reduce case numbers and keep them down.

"We are not going to solve COVID with two weeks advice not to socialize outside our households while keeping many workplace, bars, restaurants and other workplaces open," Caroline Colijn told CTV News Vancouver

"If it was that easy, everyone in the world would have done it."

In recent weeks, B.C. has seen a steady increase in daily COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday's update, there was a total of 5,133 active cases in the province, which is the highest active case count the province has seen so far in the pandemic.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Shannon Paterson.