VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s first COVID-19 update of the week is coming on Monday, with the province's top health officials to reveal three days' worth of cases from the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the update in the afternoon.

@ 3 p.m.

On Friday, health officials announced 508 more cases of COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. As well, another nine people died.

As of that update, there were 4,479 active cases of the disease across the province, including 315 people who were in hospital.

Henry and Dix also announced B.C.'s full immunization plan on Friday, outlining who can get vaccinated and when. By the end of September, it's estimated 4.3 million British Columbians will have received their doses.

"We need to remember our risk remains high right now, even as we protect more and more people with vaccine," Henry and Dix said in a joint written statement. "We are not at the point where we can lift restrictions in our community or long-term care."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday