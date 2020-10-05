VANCOUVER -- B.C. will get its first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, with the province's top doctor revealing how many new cases were recorded since Friday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will announce the latest positive tests, deaths and outbreaks in a live briefing in the afternoon.

During that same update, Henry will also reveal the latest modelling data, showing how COVID-19 is spreading throughout the province.

In the last case update, the health ministry released a written statement revealing 161 more people tested positive for the disease. Another three people died from it as well.

As of Friday's update, 63 people were in hospital with the coronavirus, including people 16 who were in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, 9,381 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in B.C.

