VANCOUVER -- The day after announcing COVID-19 restrictions will slowly start to lift in B.C., health officials in the province will give another update on how the disease is spreading locally.

That update, which is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon, will have details on the latest case counts, deaths, outbreaks and vaccinations in B.C.

On Tuesday, health officials unveiled B.C.'s four-step restart plan. Effective immediately, indoor dining at restaurants and small indoor gatherings are permitted, with some restrictions.

The plan also outlined when other restrictions might lift in the province, if daily case counts decrease and if vaccination rates continue to rise.

"We've made extraordinary sacrifices as a province and as a people over the past 15 months," Premier John Horgan said Tuesday, as he announced the reopening plan alongside Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

In a written statement later that the afternoon, Henry and Dix announced 289 more people tested positive for the disease in the province. One more person died.

The latest update saw B.C.'s active case count and seven-day average continue their weeks-long decline. As of Tuesday, the active caseload sat at 3,782, while the average dropped to 365 – the lowest it's been since Nov. 5.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel