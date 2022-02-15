COVID-19 update: B.C. hospitalizations drop below 800

The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has dropped below 800 for the first time in weeks, as the province prepares to relax several public health restrictions.

There are 787 patients with COVID-19 across the province, including 124 in intensive care, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday. The total hasn’t been that low since Jan. 16, when there were 761 test-positive patients in hospital.

The 787 includes people who were admitted for reasons unrelated to the disease, then tested positive incidentally.

Officials also announced two new coronavirus-related deaths, both in the Northern Health region, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,766.

This is a developing story and will be updated.