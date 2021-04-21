VANCOUVER -- British Columbia has broken COVID-19 hospitalization records once again as the province's epidemiological curve continues slowly bending downward.

Health officials announced 862 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which caused the rolling weekly average to dip below 1,000 cases per day for the first time since April 7.

But the number of people battling the disease in hospital has climbed to a new high of 483, including a record 164 patients in intensive care.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said the ongoing surge in hospitalizations is putting "intense pressure" on frontline health-care workers.

"This is the result of our individual and collective actions from two weeks ago. What we do today will determine how we fare two weeks from now," they said.

"It is the small, simple things we do every day that make a difference – washing our hands, wearing a mask, staying away from others and not travelling if we do not need to. And, the time to do that is now."

Another seven people have also died from the disease. B.C. has now recorded a total of 121,751 cases of COVID-19 and 1,546 related deaths since the start the pandemic.

But case numbers have been slowing. An average of 983 cases have been identified per day over the last week, down from a high of 1,126 as of April 14. The province's active caseload has also dipped to 8,906, down from a record of 10,081 on April 16.

During her monthly modelling presentation last week, Henry noted that B.C.'s curve has been bending in the right direction, but said there is still a long way to go before the province can loosen its current restrictions, which are expected to remain in place through the May long weekend.

On Friday, the government is also introducing a new travel restriction barring people from moving between health authority regions for non-essential reasons. More details on the new order are expected to be released later this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.