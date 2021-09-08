VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced 814 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths from the disease on Wednesday.

The latest update leaves B.C. with 5,550 active cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 261 people are hospitalized, and 129 of them are in intensive care units.

Both active cases and the rolling seven-day average for new cases increased slightly from Tuesday to Wednesday. There were 5,465 active cases on Tuesday, when the province provided its first update on the pandemic in four days because of the Labour Day long weekend.

The rolling average grew from 669 on Tuesday to 673 on Wednesday, after dropping over the long weekend.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 171,564 confirmed COVID-19 infections in B.C., and 1,842 people have died.

Most of the infections detected Wednesday were in the Interior Health and Fraser Health regions, which saw 272 and 241 new cases, respectively.

Vancouver Coastal Health added 135 cases, Island Health added 90 and Northern Health added 72, while four of those who tested positive normally reside outside Canada.

