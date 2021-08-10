VANCOUVER -- British Columbia has recorded another 395 cases of COVID-19, health officials said Tuesday after acknowledging that climbing hospitalization numbers have delayed some elective surgeries.

The latest infections, announced in a written statement from the Ministry of Health, increased the province's seven-day average for new cases to 383 per day, the highest it's been since May 24.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also climbed to 71, up from 47 just over a week ago. That includes 23 patients in intensive care.

About 47 per cent of the new cases came from B.C.'s Interior Health region, which has been experiencing a unique surge in transmission that prompted officials to re-impose a mask mandate and several other restrictions in the Central Okanagan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Interior Health confirmed that the high number of COVID-19 cases at Kelowna General Hospital has forced some elective surgeries to be delayed.

"Some elective surgeries have been rescheduled to manage capacity at the hospital. Affected patients are being notified directly to reschedule their procedure," the health authority said in a statement.

Interior Health said the majority of hospitalized coronavirus patients are "young adults who are not fully immunized."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.