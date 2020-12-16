VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced 640 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths from the disease Wednesday.

British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Wednesday, as health officials will reveal the latest information on new cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

The update is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, the health ministry revealed another 522 positive tests for the disease were recorded in a 24-hour period. As well, another 21 people died from COVID-19, Tuesday's statement said.

While B.C.'s active cases dropped slightly to 9,860, after topping 10,000 for the first time on Monday, the number of patients in hospital increased to a new high of 361. That included 93 patients in intensive care, which was also a record for B.C.

On Tuesday, B.C. began administering its first COVID-19 vaccine doses to health-care workers.

"Even as we look to brighter days ahead, we must remember that the pandemic is far from over," Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.

"No one wants to experience the tragedy of losing a loved one when this day of hope is upon us."

