VANCOUVER -- Results from a new poll show even though most people aren't happy about the idea of paying a COVID-19 surcharge, they’re more willing to accept the extra fee depending on the type of business involved.

Insights West conducted the online survey of a sample of 875 B.C. residents from May 27 to May 3.

Sixty-two per cent of respondents were opposed to businesses charging a COVID-19 related surcharge, with 37 per cent strongly opposed and 25 per cent somewhat opposed.

However, the poll found opposition to a surcharge lessened depending on the sector.

When it comes to hair salons, 51 per cent were in support of a surcharge, followed by restaurants at 47 per cent, and other small businesses at 46 per cent. A large majority of respondents, 75 per cent, were opposed to the idea of a COVID-19 surcharge at a large chain retail store.

How people felt about a surcharge also varied by age group. Respondents aged 18 to 34 were less opposed at 52 per cent, compared to 63 per cent opposition among people aged 35 to 54, and 65 per cent opposition among those aged 55 and up.

The poll also found 75 per cent expect the pandemic will lead to higher inflation and prices. Sixty-four per cent agreed that "we will have to accept that we will have to pay more in the future for many products and services."

The survey also revealed a strong desire to buy local. A majority of respondents, 79 per cent, said they would actively try to shop in their local neighbourhood. Eighty-one per cent said they would buy from B.C. businesses, and 82 per cent said Canadian businesses.

Sixty-three per cent of respondents agreed they would avoid supporting businesses who have reportedly been unfair to their workers during the pandemic.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.