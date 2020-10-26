VANCOUVER -- More care homes in the Fraser Health region are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, the health authority announced Monday.

One, in Surrey, was reported at the Amenida Seniors' Community, Fraser Health said in a news release. A second was reported at the Agassiz Seniors' Community.

Fraser Health says individual staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus and that outbreaks have been declared at both locations.

Rapid response teams are at both sites and communication is ongoing with residents and their families.

The outbreaks were announced prior to Dr. Bonnie Henry's Monday afternoon COVID-19 briefing, when she will announce three days' worth of cases and whether there were any additional deaths over the weekend.

Speaking at a news conference, Henry addressed an outbreak previously announced by Fraser Health at Queen's Park Care Centre in New Westminster.

Additionally, she announced an outbreak at Banfield Pavilion, a long-term care facility located on the Vancouver General Hospital campus.

Henry said the latest update means the province is dealing with 21 active outbreaks in the health-care system.

Three outbreaks were declared over: Chartwell House, Thornbridge Gardens and Point Grey Hospital.

Outside of the health-care system, Henry said there was one new community outbreak. This outbreak was reported at the Surrey Pre-trial Centre.