VANCOUVER -- Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Metro Vancouver hospital after multiple clients recently tested positive for the disease.

In a new release Thursday, Vancouver Coastal Health announced the outbreak at Vancouver General Hospital.

Two people tested positive on the fifth floor of the Joseph and Rosalie Segal Family Health Centre, the health authority says. The health centre is a mental health and addictions facility and has temporarily closed to new admissions and transfers, VCH says.

Non-essential visits are also suspended until outbreak measures have lifted.

The health authority says COVID-19 protocols have been implemented including enhancing cleaning, staff cohorting and careful monitoring of staff, patients and physicians.

Other acute-care facilities currently managing outbreaks across B.C. include Abbotsford Regional, Chilliwack General, Eagle Ridge, Prince Rupert Regional, Vernon Jubilee and UBC hospitals.