VANCOUVER -- Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Vancouver General Hospital after two patients recently tested positive for the disease.

The hospital has dealt with several outbreaks in recent weeks and while one in the T11D unit in the Jim Pattison Pavilion was recently declared over, there is still an active outbreak in the T8B unit.

The latest, declared by Vancouver Coastal Health Sunday, is in the inpatient T14G unit, which is also in the Jim Pattison Pavilion. That unit has been closed to new admissions and transfers, and visits have been suspended. Exceptions are in place for compassionate, end-of-life visits, however.

Other infection prevention measures are in place including enhanced cleaning and monitoring of patients, staff and physicians.

"Vancouver General Hospital remains open and is prepared to safely receive and care for all individuals who require urgent and emergent care," a notice from the health authority says.

"Please do not delay in seeking care as this could exacerbate your condition."

On Friday, a new outbreak was declared at the University of British Columbia Hospital's complex activation medical unit.

Besides the UBC hospital and VGH, other recent outbreaks in acute-care facilities across B.C. include ones at Chilliwack General, Dawson Creek and District, Eagle Ridge, Kelowna General, Mission Memorial, Surrey Memorial hospitals.