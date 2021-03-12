VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Metro Vancouver hospital after three patients tested positive for the disease.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued a notice Friday saying transmission had been recorded in the complex activation medical unit at the University of British Columbia Hospital.

The unit has since closed for new admissions and transfers. As well, visits in the unit have been suspended until outbreak measures are lifted, with exceptions for compassionate, end-of-life visits.

"UBC Hospital remains open and is prepared to safely receive and care for all individuals who require urgent and emergent care," the notice from VCH says.

"Please do not delay in seeking care as this could exacerbate your condition."

Other COVID-19 measures including enhanced cleaning and cohorting of staff are also in place.

In a COVID-19 briefing Thursday, before this outbreak was announced, Dr. Bonnie Henry said health authorities across the province were dealing with nine active outbreaks in long-term care, assisted-living and independent-living facilities.

Besides the UBC hospital, there are eight active outbreaks in acute-care facilities across B.C., including Chilliwack General, Dawson Creek and District, Eagle Ridge, Kelowna General, Mission Memorial, Royal Columbian, Surrey Memorial and Vancouver General hospitals.