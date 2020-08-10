VANCOUVER -- Another flight has been added to the list that warns passengers travelling to B.C. of potential exposure to COVID-19.

The BC Centre for Disease Control said Monday that someone on a recent flight from Seattle to Vancouver reportedly had the virus. That flight, Alaska Airlines 2930, arrived in Vancouver on July 31.

Passengers who were seated in rows 12 to 14 are particularly at risk of exposure, the BCCDC says. However, because this was an international flight, everyone who was on board is expected to isolate for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the BCCDC provides updates on flights with confirmed cases as it becomes aware of them.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a news conference that she'd like more specific details of who is on flights so that health officials can contact travellers directly.

"It would shock you to see what we get from the airlines when we request a flight manifest," she said Tuesday. "It really is a disconnect in the system."

A full list of recent exposures can be found on the BCCDC's website.