VANCOUVER -- A second outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at a West End seniors’ home.

Haro Park Seniors Centre said in an email to families Tuesday that a resident from the Amber Lane area tested positive for the disease at St. Paul’s Hospital.

The care home says there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the building.

“As a result of the outbreak being declared, we will be in full outbreak protocols as we were in the spring,” the email from the care home reads.

Haro Park says its team is fully stocked with personal protective equipment and disinfecting products and says it is “well prepared.”

All social visits from family are suspended until further notice.

A previous outbreak of the coronavirus at Haro Park was declared over in May. Eleven residents died and dozens more got sick after the first case at the facility was detected and announced on March 18.

At the time, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry described the outbreak as one of B.C.’s "first and most difficult care facility outbreaks."

On Monday, Henry announced three new health-care facility outbreaks had been detected, including a second outbreak at Holy Family Hospital. Health officials said there were 13 active outbreaks in long-term care or assisted living facilities and three in acute care facilities.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update will be delivered in a written statement sometime in the afternoon.