VANCOUVER -- Before the weekend, British Columbians will get one final COVID-19 update as health officials will reveal the latest cases, outbreaks and deaths.

That update will be given live by Health Minister Arian Dix and Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.'s deputy provincial health officer.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3

B.C.'s most recent update, given in a written statement on Thursday, showed a significant increase in new COVID-19 cases. Officials reported 617 more people tested positive for the disease, which is higher than the seven-day average of 431 cases per day.

As well, those new cases were only offset by 435 new recoveries, which meant B.C.'s active caseload increased by about 200. That includes 224 people in hospital, 60 of whom are in intensive care.

Health officials also announced four more deaths connected to the disease.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel