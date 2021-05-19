VANCOUVER -- Details on the latest COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C. will be released Wednesday afternoon.

That update, from the province's health ministry, will come in a written statement and will also have information on any additional local deaths and outbreaks.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint written statement that 411 more people had tested positive for the disease, continuing the province's downward trend in daily case counts.

As well, another two people died, bringing the province's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,650.

As of Tuesday, 2,566,936 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been given in the province. Of those, 131,837 are second doses health officials said.

"The more people who get vaccinated, the safer we all are, which is why we want to break the record books on immunizations in our province," Dix and Henry said in their statement.

"Whether you are in northern B.C., the Okanagan, Vancouver Island or the Tri-Cities, the simple step of getting immunized will allow us to start to slowly ease the restrictions we have in place."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.