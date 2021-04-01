VANCOUVER -- B.C. has recorded 832 more cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, as well as five additional deaths from the disease.

The new cases bring B.C.'s rolling seven-day average to a new record high of 873 per day.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provided the latest updates during a live briefing on Thursday.

There have now been 100,880 cases of COVID-19 and 1,463 related deaths in B.C. since the pandemic began.

Currently there are 296 people who are hospitalized with the coronavirus, 79 of them in intensive care.

Health officials are urging caution as British Columbia enters a long weekend during a record-breaking COVID-19 surge.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be addressing the public live in an afternoon news conference Thursday.

Henry and Dix said in a news release Wednesday that no one should travel outside their local community for vacation or leisure.

Visitation is also opening up at long-term care homes and they say visitors need to wear masks, stay home if they have any symptoms and follow other safety protocols.

B.C. health officials announced a new daily record of 1,013 cases yesterday, cresting the 100,000 mark of total cases since the pandemic began.

