VANCOUVER -- British Columbia marked a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday as the province topped 100,000 total cases.

B.C. also set a new record for infections identified in a single day, reporting 1,013 cases of the disease along with three related deaths.

The province has now recorded a total of 100,048 coronavirus infections and 1,458 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix urged residents to work together to get the spread of COVID-19 back under control.

"Help us to push our curve back down again. Do this by staying small, staying outside and staying with your same group of close contacts. This is what will get us closer to putting COVID-19 behind us," they said.

The latest cases increased B.C.'s rolling weekly average to 868 cases per day – a new record high – and pushed the province's active caseload to 7,405, the highest it's been since Jan. 1.

The number of patients in hospital decreased to 301, which includes 80 people in intensive care.

This is a developing story and will be updated.