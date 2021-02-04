VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials have provided another snapshot of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province, confirming 465 additional infections and six deaths from the disease Thursday.

The update came in a written statement from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, who offered their condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one during the pandemic.

Thursday's update brings B.C. to a total of 69,245 infections and 1,240 deaths from the coronavirus, overall.

Currently, there are 4,447 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of that total, 257 people are in hospital, and 76 of those are in intensive care units.

B.C. has administered a total of 145,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 62,078 people who tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Henry and Dix are expected to return for a live briefing on Friday, when they'll give an update on public health orders, modelling and case counts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.