VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia have announced 27 more cases of COVID-19 and one additional death from the coronavirus in the province over the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced a new community outbreak in their update Friday, saying 13 people on Haida Gwaii have tested positive for COVID-19.

The update brings the total number of cases identified in B.C. since the pandemic began to 3,419, and the total number of deaths to 191.

"We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic," Henry and Dix said in their written statement.

There are 294 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 12 people who are in hospital with the virus, three of whom are in intensive care.

The number of active cases in the province has decreased since Thursday, thanks to an additional 36 recoveries. A total of 2,934 people who have tested positive for the virus are now considered fully recovered.

Dix and Henry said there have been no new outbreaks in health-care facilities since their last update, leaving the province with two ongoing outbreaks in hospital acute care units and one in a long-term care facility.

The outbreak on Haida Gwaii is considered a new community outbreak, health officials said. One person who tested positive there has since recovered, while the other 12 cases of COVID-19 are active.

"At this time cases are all local residents," Dix and Henry said of the outbreak. "While the initial source of transmission is still being investigated, the cases are all epidemiologically linked. Some are related residents who had recently travelled off island, and others are from exposure to known cases."