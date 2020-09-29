VANCOUVER -- Another 105 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in B.C., pushing the province’s total above 9,000 cases, and officials are encouraging residents to consider celebrating Thanksgiving virtually this year.

Three of the new cases are considered to be epi-linked, and the total number of cases confirmed in the province since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 9,013.

There are now 69 patients in hospital, and of those, 20 are in critical care.

The number of active cases decreased slightly from Monday to 1,268, and recoveries rose to 7,485.

There are 3,337 people under active public health monitoring after being exposed to a known case of COVID-19.

One more death was recorded, a person in the Fraser Health region, meaning the toll has risen to 234.

Health officials also confirmed a new outbreak has been detected at Haro Park Centre in Vancouver. This is the second outbreak at the facility. During the first, 11 residents died and dozens more got sick. The first case was announced on March 18, and the outbreak was later declared over in May.

There are now 14 long-term care or assisted living facilities, and three acute care facilities dealing with active outbreaks.

No new community outbreaks have been detected, though there have been public exposure events around the province.

Tuesday’s update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry was delivered in a written statement.

Health officials also encouraged British Columbians to connect with loved ones virtually this Thanksgiving.

"We have had to change our special celebrations and gatherings to keep the people we care about safe. This same approach is how we need to celebrate Thanksgiving this year,” Henry said.

“Rather than travelling to see friends or hosting a large family dinner, make it small this year and plan to connect virtually instead.”

On Tuesday, B.C. also formally extended its provincial state of emergency until Oct. 13. Such declarations can only be extended up to 14 days at a time.