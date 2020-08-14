VANCOUVER -- Several more flights have been added to both provincial and federal lists warning of possible COVID-19 exposures.

On Thursday, the BC Centre for Disease Control posted to Twitter that four more flights had been added to its list. Two of the flights were to Vancouver, while the others were to Kelowna and Abbotsford.

Those flights include:

July 30: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows 21 to 27)

Aug. 3: Swoop flight 235 from Edmonton to Abbotsford (rows one to seven)

Aug. 7: WestJet flight 461 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows five to 11)

Aug. 7: Aeromexico flight 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows 14 to 20)

Meanwhile, the federal government's exposure warning list includes some additional flights. Those include:

Aug. 3: WestJet flight 714 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows seven to 13)

Aug. 3: WestJet flight 720 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows four to 10)

Aug. 7: Air Canada flight 122 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows unknown)

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the Provincial Health Services Authority for information on why the two lists are different.

Both the BCCDC and the federal government include on their lists, when possible, the rows that might be most at risk of a possible exposure, but recommend anyone on the domestic flights self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Anyone arriving internationally is required to isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

B.C. health officials no longer directly contact people who were seated near a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, the health authorities provide updates on flights with confirmed cases as they come aware of them and post them online.

Lists of recent exposures can be found on the BCCDC's website and on the federal government's website.