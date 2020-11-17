VANCOUVER -- Several COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted online for B.C. grocery stores in the past few days.

Parent companies Sobeys and Loblaws posted multiple notices each, warning customers that employees have tested positive for the disease at some of their stores.

The latest warnings are for:

Shoppers Drug Mart at 20159 88th Ave. in Langley. A notice was posted on Nov. 14; the employee last worked on Nov. 9.

FreshCo at 7450 120 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Nov. 14; the employee last worked on Nov. 10.

FreshCo at 32500 Fraser Way in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on Nov. 15; the employee last worked on Nov. 11.

FreshCo at 7165 138 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Nov. 15; the employee last worked on Nov. 8.

Real Canadian Superstore at 45779 Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on Nov. 16; the employee last worked on Nov. 9.

Real Canadian Superstore at 333 Seymour Blvd. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 16; the employee last worked on Nov. 9.

No Frills at 3455 Johnston Rd. in Port Alberni. A notice was posted on Nov. 16; the employee last worked on Nov. 13.

Independent Grocer at 1255 Davie St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 16; the employee last worked on Nov. 6.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on Nov. 16; the employee last worked on Nov. 13.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. A notice was posted on Nov. 17 about four team members who last worked on Nov. 6, Nov. 9, Nov. 10 and Nov. 13.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 6060 Minoru Blvd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on Nov. 17; the employee last worked on Nov. 7.

While B.C.'s health officials have imposed temporary restrictions across the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions, many businesses are still open.

Dr. Bonnie Henry's latest public health order applies to group fitness classes, but the top doctor said last week the vast majority of businesses "can and should continue to stay open with their safety measures in place."

Under that new order, however, businesses must review their health and safety plans to ensure they protect workers and customers from COVID-19. Businesses are also encouraged to keep their employees working from home whenever possible.

COVID-19 safety plans must include measures to prevent crowding in high-risk spaces including elevators, lobbies, stairwells, corridors, bathrooms, break rooms and kitchens.