VANCOUVER -- Days after announcing sweeping public health orders in B.C., Dr. Bonnie Henry has released the official, written version of the latest restrictions, which includes more specifics for businesses.

The COVID-19 prevention regional measures order affects all residents in the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health regions. The orders are temporary, however, and are currently in place until Nov. 23 at noon.

It was first introduced by B.C.'s top doctor on Saturday, but caused mass confusion when individual health authorities began posting conflicting messages.

The written version was posted Wednesday night providing clarification on three main issues: workplace safety, gatherings and sports and fitness.

Workplace safety

Under the new order, all businesses must review their health and safety plans to ensure that they adequately protect workers from the transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace.

They must also be consistent with WorkSafeBC requirements.

“An employer of a worker who is working in a workplace other than the worker’s private residence must ensure that the worker has done a daily health check for the symptoms of COVID-19,” reads the order.

If the employer is not satisfied that a worker has done a daily health check, they must prohibit that worker from coming into the workplace.

Businesses are encouraged to keep their employees working from home whenever possible.

COVID-19 safety plans must include measures to prevent crowding in high-risk spaces including elevators, lobbies, stairwells, corridors, bathrooms, break rooms and kitchens.

Gatherings

Those who live in the Lower Mainland are not allowed to have anyone who does not live with them at their home, including in their yards.

This also applies to those staying in hotel rooms and vacation rentals.

The exception is people who live alone.

They are allowed to have up to two people who they regularly interact with over.

Parents who live in different households are also exempt.

Those who provide services out of their homes, for example personal care, can still do so.

Residents may also have hired help like tutors, house keepers, or maintenance workers over.

The order also applies to weddings and funerals.

“No person may organize, host or attend a reception or informal gathering, including at a private residence or vacation accommodation, either inside or outside, before or after a wedding or funeral,” reads the order.

Sports and fitness

Indoor group fitness classes are banned until specific guidelines have been approved by the provincial health officer.

Indoor contact-sports and spectators are also not allowed.

School sports, exercise for rehab, and outdoor fitness are all still permitted.

“No person may travel to or from the affected area or between the regions of the Fraser Health Authority and the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority for any sport related activity, including practice, training, games or tournaments,” reads the order.

Anyone who has been identified by the Canadian Sports Institute Pacific as a high performance athlete affiliated with an accredited provincial is exempt.

Athletes who belong to a national sports organization and are already training in the affected area and are subject to the safety guidelines of their provincial sports organization are allowed to continue to play.

The order took effect Saturday, Nov. 7 and will continue until at least Nov. 23, 2020 at noon.

Read the full text of the order below: