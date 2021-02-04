VANCOUVER -- More COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C., with the stores warning customers that at least one employee recently tested positive for the disease.

In the past few days, warning notices have been posted by parent companies Loblaws and Sobeys. At some locations, multiple employees tested positive.

The latest notices are for:

Thrifty Foods at 5801 Turner Rd. in Nanaimo. A notice was posted on Feb. 2; the employee last worked on Jan. 30.

Safeway at 6153 200th St. in Langley. A notice was posted on Feb. 3; the employee last worked on Jan. 3.

Wholesale Club at 5335 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Feb. 3 about two team members; one last worked on Jan. 28 while the other last worked on Jan. 30.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Feb. 3; the employee last worked on Jan. 30.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 32390 South Fraser Way. A notice was posted on Feb. 4; the employee last worked on Feb. 2.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Feb. 4; the employee last worked on Jan. 31.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 1210 Summit Dr. in Kamloops. A notice was posted on Feb. 4; the employee last worked on Feb. 1.

"We will always do everything we can to support our teammates and ensure their safety," a notice on Sobeys' website says.

"Where required, we will communicate with customers who have shopped in the impacted location, with store signage, outlining our steps to manage the situation."

While the risk of transmission tends to be low in these cases, the companies say they post notices in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

"Given the important role we play in our communities, we are prepared for all possible situations, including a positive test for COVID-19 in our stores," a notice on the Loblaws website says.

"In these cases, we work closely with public health and follow their guidance to ensure proper notification of close contacts and required cleaning and sanitization in our stores."

Loblaws and Sobeys both keep their exposure notices online for two weeks.