VANCOUVER -- As COVID-19 cases increase in B.C., the number of exposure notices being posted for grocery stores and pharmacies in the province also appears to be rising.

In November, about 75 exposure notices were posted by Loblaws and Sobeys. But in October, there were only about 20 posted by the two companies.

Since last week, 18 new exposure notices were put online. The latest notices are for:

Safeway at 2733 West Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 25; the employee last worked on Nov. 21.

Safeway at 6564 East Hastings St. in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Nov. 26; the employee last worked on Nov. 20.

Safeway at 1766 Robson St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 26; the employee last worked on Nov. 18.

FreshCo at 7165 138 St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Nov. 26; the employee last worked on Nov. 18.

Safeway at 2101 Lahb Ave. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 27; the employee last worked on Nov. 24.

Safeway at 1780 East Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 27; the employee last worked on Nov. 19.

Real Canadian Superstore at 333 Seymour Blvd. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 27; the employee last worked on Nov. 23.

No Frills at 12852 96th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted about employees on Nov. 27. Both last worked on Nov. 21.

Superstore at 2155 Ferry Ave. in Prince George. A notice was posted on Nov. 27; the employee last worked on Nov. 18.

Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on Nov. 27; the employee last worked on Nov. 22.

Superstore at 2332 160th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Nov. 28; the employee last worked on Nov. 21.

No Frills at 310 West Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 28; the employee last worked on Nov. 23.

Superstore at 2280 Baron Rd. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on Nov. 28; the employee last worked on Nov. 23.

Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on Nov. 29; the employee last worked on Nov. 24.

Superstore at 14650 104th Ave in Surrey. A notice was posted on Nov. 29; the employee last worked on Nov. 24.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3855 9th Ave. in Port Alberni. A notice was posted on Nov. 30; the employee last worked on Nov. 24.

Superstore at 3185 Grandview Highway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 30 about two employees. One last worked on Nov. 19, while the other last worked on Nov. 23.

Independent Grocer at 1255 Davie St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 30; the employee last worked on Nov. 25.

Loblaws and Sobeys say they post notices for transparency. The warnings are kept online for two weeks and personal details about the employees are never shared.

Earlier last week, the two parent companies posted nearly a dozen other exposure notices.

Some companies, like London Drugs and Save On Foods, don't post exposure notices online. Those companies say they only post public warnings if told to do so by local health authorities.