VANCOUVER -- Nearly a dozen more COVID-19 exposure notices have been posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across the Lower Mainland.

Parent companies Sobeys and Loblaws have posted multiple notices each over the past few days after employees at some of their stores tested positive for the disease.

Those exposure notices are for:

Shoppers Drug Mart at 7322 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Nov. 24; the employee last worked on Nov. 19.

Safeway at 15355 24 Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Nov. 24; the employee last worked on Nov. 17.

Safeway at 8475 Granville St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 24; the employee last worked on Nov. 19.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 1125 Davie St. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on Nov. 25; the employee last worked on Nov. 20.

Real Canadian Superstore at 350 Southeast Marine Dr. A notice was posted on Nov. 25; the employee last worked on Nov. 15.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on Nov. 25 about two employees. They last worked on Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Nov. 26; the employee last worked on Nov. 17.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 20159 88 Ave. in Langley. A notice was posted on Nov. 26; the employee last worked on Nov. 20.

No Frills at 12852 96 Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on Nov. 26; the employee last worked on Nov. 21.

Real Canadian Superstore at 32136 Lougheed Hwy. A notice was posted on Nov. 26; the employee last worked on Nov. 16.

Real Canadian Superstore at 19851 Willowbrook Dr. in Langley. A notice was posted about two employees on Nov. 26. They last worked on Nov. 13 and Nov. 16.

Some other companies have chosen not to post their exposure notices online. Last week, London Drugs said in an emailed statement to CTV News Vancouver that its communication is "a direct result of recommendations and guidance from the local health authority."

"If the health authority determines the public may have been exposed to another customer or an employee, and advises us to issue a public statement, then we will do so," the emailed statement said.

Save On Foods also doesn't post its exposure notices online unless directed to do so.

"We work closely with the local health authorities to notify any team members and customers whom the health authority deems may be at risk of exposure including recommended next steps," the company said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

"As always, we do not allow our team members to report to work when ill, and continue to encourage our customers who are feeling ill to stay home."

T&T Supermarkets posts its notices online and says it requires individuals who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 to self-isolate. Those employees are also asked to show a negative test result for the coronavirus before returning to work.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Costco about its policy but has not heard back.

Both Loblaws and Sobeys keeps their exposure notices online for two weeks.