VANCOUVER -- A pub in Metro Vancouver has posted a COVID-19 exposure notice, warning patrons who were there at specific dates and times to self-monitor for symptoms of the disease.

Fraser Health posted the notice about Surrey's Baselines Pub on Wednesday, which is located on 166 Street, near Fraser Highway.

The specific dates and times of the possible exposure are:

Oct. 23 from 5 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 24 from 5 to 11 p.m.

Oct. 26 from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 from 5 to 11 p.m.

"There is no known risk to anyone who attended any listed locations outside of the specified dates and times," Fraser Health's notice says.

"If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities."

Earlier this week, Fraser Health also posted an exposure warning about an Abbotsford restaurant.

And, last week, the health authority issued two other exposure notices for restaurants in its region, including one in Surrey and one in Port Moody.