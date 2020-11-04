VANCOUVER -- A restaurant in Abbotsford may have been the site of a recent COVID-19 exposure, Fraser Health has warned.

The health authority posted a notice on Tuesday, saying anyone who was at the Bow and Stern on specific days late last month should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Fraser Health says these specific dates and times are of concern:

Oct. 24 between 5 and 10 p.m.

Oct. 25 between 3 and 10 p.m.

Oct. 26 between 5:30 and 10:30 p.m.

"There is no known risk to anyone who attended any listed locations outside of the specified dates and times," Fraser Health's notice says.

"If people remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and people can continue with their usual daily activities."

The restaurant is located at 2551 Montrose Ave.

Last week, Fraser Health issued two other exposure notices for restaurants in its region, including one in Surrey and one in Port Moody.

The health authority has seen the most COVID-19 cases in B.C. and, as of Wednesday morning, had reported 9,234 cases out of the province's total of 15,800.