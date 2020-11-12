VANCOUVER -- A community centre for seniors on the North Shore is warning visitors that one of its fitness program participants recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The District of West Vancouver posted a notice Tuesday saying it had learned about the positive test the day before.

The district says the individual was in a fitness class at the Seniors' Activity Centre on Nov. 2.

"Vancouver Coastal Health has followed up with the individual and anyone who has been a close contact of this person," the district's notice says.

"The district has health protocols in place that include sanitizing program spaces at district facilities after every class. Out of an abundance of caution, certain areas have received enhanced cleaning overnight."

The activity centre remained open, but because of a new public health order prohibiting group indoor physical activities, West Vancouver's community centres have suspended many of their fitness programs.