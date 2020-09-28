VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Coastal Health has issued a COVID-19 exposure notice for a coffee shop in East Vancouver.

VCH says the potential exposures took place Sept. 23 to 26 between 1 and 3 p.m. at Abruzzo Cappuccino Bar at 1321 Commercial Dr.

The exposures are believed to be low risk, but anyone who was at the coffee shop on those dates and at those times should monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus.

The latest public exposure notice is one of six issued by Vancouver Coastal Health for dates in September.

The others include Wreck Beach, a Kitsilano pub, and a cultural club on West Broadway.

That does not include exposure notices for schools, which the health authority lists separately. There are currently 10 COVID-19 notifications for schools in the Vancouver Coastal Health region listed online.